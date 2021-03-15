Completa la lista de los nominados al Oscar 2021

- Mank, del cineasta David Fincher, lidera con 10 candidaturas las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar
La Academia anunció la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021 y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021:
Mejor Película
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Minari
The Father
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mejor Actor
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
Gary Oldman – “Mank”
Steven Yeun – “Minari”
Mejor Actriz
Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Mejor Director
Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
David Fincher – “Mank”
Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Olivia Colman – “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Mejor Guión Original
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Mejor Película Animada
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor Película Documental
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“Time”
Mejor Película Extranjera
Another Round (Dinamarca)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor Canción Original
Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”
Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”
Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”
A continuación, te compartimos el video donde la Academia anunció las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2021.
Con información de: TELEVISA.NEWS