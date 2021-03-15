Completa la lista de los nominados al Oscar 2021

Mank, del cineasta David Fincher, lidera con 10 candidaturas las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar

La Academia anunció la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021 y que la gala, cuyo formato todavía es un misterio por las restricciones del COVID-19, se celebrará el 25 de abril desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el hogar habitual de los Oscar; y desde Union Station, la estación central de la ciudad californiana y una novedad en esta ocasión.A continuación de compartimos la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021:

Mejor Película

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Minari

The Father

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor Actor

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

Mejor Actriz

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Mejor Guión Original

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Mejor Película Animada

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor Película Documental

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Canción Original

Husavik (My Hometown), “Eurovision Song Contest”

Fight for You – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Hear My Voice – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Io Si (Seen) -“The Life Ahead”

Speak Now – “One Night in Miami”

A continuación, te compartimos el video donde la Academia anunció las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2021.

?

Con información de: TELEVISA.NEWS